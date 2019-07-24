Victim of stabbing on Richmond transit bus dies, no charges yet for suspect

Homicide investigators have confirmed the victim of a stabbing on a Richmond transit bus Tuesday has died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Wednesday it is hoping to speak to more witnesses of the alteraction, which happened on a Coast Mountain bus near No. 3 Road and Cambie Road just before 2 p.m.

The 42-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was found suffering from “serious” stab wounds and was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

A 22-year-old Richmond resident was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

The suspect has also not been identified, and no charges have been laid yet.

Homicide investigators now believe the incident began as a random argument between the two men that escalated.

It’s not yet known what started the argument.

“Determining what initiated the dispute between the two men involved will be a key priority for our investigators,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang said in a media release.

“We urgently need to speak with those passengers that left the bus after the incident who have not yet spoken to police.”

Anyone with information helpful to investigators are asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.