Crime
July 24, 2019 5:39 pm

Victim of stabbing on Richmond transit bus dies, no charges yet for suspect

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: (Aired July 23) RCMP were out in force on a major Richmond road, after an incident on a city bus that sent one person to hospital in critical condition. Tanya Beja has the details.

A A

Homicide investigators have confirmed the victim of a stabbing on a Richmond transit bus Tuesday has died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Wednesday it is hoping to speak to more witnesses of the alteraction, which happened on a Coast Mountain bus near No. 3 Road and Cambie Road just before 2 p.m.

READ MORE: 1 arrested, 1 in critical condition in alleged stabbing on Richmond transit bus


Story continues below

The 42-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was found suffering from “serious” stab wounds and was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

A 22-year-old Richmond resident was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

The suspect has also not been identified, and no charges have been laid yet.

READ MORE: Man struck by bus after altercation in Burnaby declared neurologically dead

Homicide investigators now believe the incident began as a random argument between the two men that escalated.

It’s not yet known what started the argument.

“Determining what initiated the dispute between the two men involved will be a key priority for our investigators,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang said in a media release.

WATCH: (June 20, 2019) Vancouver police use guided energy weapon to take down stabbing suspect

“We urgently need to speak with those passengers that left the bus after the incident who have not yet spoken to police.”

Anyone with information helpful to investigators are asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambie Road
Crime
Critical Condition
Homicide
no. 3 road
Richmond
Richmond RCMP
richmond stabbing
Stabbing
transit stabbing
TransLink
translink bus stabbing
translink stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.