Man struck by bus after altercation in Burnaby dies of his injuries

A 33-year-old man struck by a bus after an altercation in North Burnaby last week has died of his injuries.

The B.C. Coroners Service says the victim died on Thursday in Vancouver General Hospital and that it is investigating the incident.

The collision happened on Hastings Street near Carleton Street on Tuesday during the evening rush hour.

The Burnaby RCMP said the victim was involved in some kind of an altercation with a 62-year-old man in the moments before the collision.

Police said they were investigating how the altercation may have played into the victim ending up in the road.

A witness at the scene told Global News they saw the two men involved in a “punching match” that ended with the victim tumbling into the road.

The 62-year-old man was released from custody pending further investigation, and no charges have been laid.

It remains unclear if the two men knew each other.