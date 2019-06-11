BC Emergency Health Services
June 11, 2019 11:33 pm
Updated: June 12, 2019 12:14 am

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by TransLink bus in Burnaby

By Reporter  CKNW

TransLink confirmed in an email to Global News that one of its buses was involved in an incident with a pedestrian Tuesday night.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a TransLink-operated bus in Burnaby Tuesday night.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it responded to the area of Hastings Street and Carleton Avenue at around 5:50 p.m.

Three ambulances were on scene, including advanced life support units.

It said RCMP has now taken over the investigation.

Burnaby RCMP’s Serious Crimes unit was on scene a few hours after the incident on Tuesday night.

More to come…

