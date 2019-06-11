Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by TransLink bus in Burnaby

A pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a TransLink-operated bus in Burnaby Tuesday night.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it responded to the area of Hastings Street and Carleton Avenue at around 5:50 p.m.

Three ambulances were on scene, including advanced life support units.

TransLink confirmed in an email to Global News that one of its buses was involved in an incident with a pedestrian Tuesday night.

It said RCMP has now taken over the investigation.

Burnaby RCMP’s Serious Crimes unit was on scene a few hours after the incident on Tuesday night.

More to come…

