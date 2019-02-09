63-year-old pedestrian killed in collision with transit bus in DTES

A 63-year-old man is dead after being struck by a transit bus in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Friday evening.

TransLink confirms that one of its buses struck a pedestrian on Hastings Street between Abbott and Carrall Streets.

According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), it happened just before 5 p.m., when the bus pulled away from a stop on Hastings, heading east.

Police said the man collided with the bus and died.

The VPD said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, and that collision investigators remained on scene late Friday night.

Traffic was diverted on West Hastings between Abbott and Carall Streets to allow investigators to work.

The crash marks Vancouver’s third pedestrian fatality of the year.

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!