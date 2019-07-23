50 residents in Miramichi, N.B., remain displaced after Saturday apartment fire

Roughly 50 residents of an apartment building in Miramichi, N.B., remain displaced on Tuesday after a fire forced them from their homes on Saturday evening.

The fire reportedly began in a lower-level room and was quickly contained but power was disconnected from the building at 5 Cole Cres. for safety reasons.

The owner of the property met with a contractor and the fire marshal on Monday to go over repairs that are necessary to restore power to the building.

But Allie Murchison, a spokesperson for the Canadian Red Cross, said it was unlikely that any more than a handful of the 40-units would be allowed to return by this evening.

Murchison confirmed that many of the residents of the Skyway Lodge are expected to stay in hotel rooms or with friends and family until at least Wednesday.

There were no injuries from the fire but the evacuation occurred during the annual four-day Miramichi Irish Festival hampering efforts by the Canadian Red Cross in the immediate aftermath of the fire.

The festival meant there was little to no vacancy but the Miramichi Rodd Hotel offered free access to two of its conference rooms for use as a temporary shelter.

Miramichi volunteers, augmented by a team from Moncton, registered 37 tenants from 29 units of the apartment building,

On Sunday the Red Cross was able to close the temporary shelter and relocated 35 tenants to regular hotel rooms.

The other tenants in the building made their own arrangements such as staying with relatives or friends in the community.

The three-storey building is adjacent to a similar building that was evacuated June 19 due to a fire marshal’s order over safety concerns during ongoing renovations.