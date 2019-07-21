50 people displaced in Miramichi, N.B., apartment fire

About 50 tenants have been temporarily displaced on Saturday night after a fire in one apartment in Miramichi, N.B. resulted in power being disconnected for safety reasons.

The fire began in a lower-level room in the 40-unit Skyway Lodge building, and was quickly contained.

According to Canadian Red Cross, the three-storey structure at 5 Cole Cres. is adjacent to a similar building that was evacuated June 19 due to a fire marshal’s order over safety concerns during ongoing renovations.

Canadian Red Cross said in a press release that power is expected to be restored by Monday, allowing most tenants to return home.

The fire occurred in the midst of the popular four-day annual Miramichi Irish Festival and there is little or no hotel or motel vacancy in the area.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers from Miramichi, augmented by a team deployed from Moncton, has opened a temporary shelter using two conference rooms made available by the Miramichi Rodd Hotel, about four kilometres away.

So far, 37 tenants from 29 units of 5 Cole Cres. have registered with the Red Cross and are staying temporarily at the shelter.

Other tenants made their own arrangements such as staying with relatives or friends in the community.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.