July 20, 2019 12:59 pm

2 displaced after fire destroys home in Big River, N.B.: Canadian Red Cross

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
This demolished home on Highway 430 in New Brunswick was the site of a fire that displaced two people.

Courtesy of Gordon Dixon/Canadian Red Cross
Two people have been displaced after an overnight fire gutted a home in the community of Big River, N.B., on Saturday.

The one-storey building was located along Highway 430, just south of Bathurst, N.B.

A man and woman who were living at the residence were not home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries in the blaze, which was reported at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The couple is staying with relatives and is being helped by volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross with purchases of food, clothing and other basics.

The home — which used to be an elementary school and, later, a senior’s community club — has now been partially demolished.

