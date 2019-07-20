2 displaced after fire destroys home in Big River, N.B.: Canadian Red Cross

Two people have been displaced after an overnight fire gutted a home in the community of Big River, N.B., on Saturday.

The one-storey building was located along Highway 430, just south of Bathurst, N.B.

A man and woman who were living at the residence were not home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries in the blaze, which was reported at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The couple is staying with relatives and is being helped by volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross with purchases of food, clothing and other basics.

The home — which used to be an elementary school and, later, a senior’s community club — has now been partially demolished.