Suspects use stolen vehicle to steal garbage bin from Shelburne County business: N.S. RCMP  

Police in Lockeport, N.S., are looking for two men who allegedly stole a vehicle, then broke into a local business and stole a garbage bin.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the break and enter call at 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the suspects broke into the business by prying the back door open.

“Two men entered the store, stole a garbage bin, and left,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Their images were captured on surveillance video, however their faces were covered while they were in the store.”

The video surveillance shows the suspects were driving a grey GMC extended cab pickup truck, which was later determined to be stolen from a residence in Sable River.

The vehicle was recovered on Sunday not far from the business, according to police.

One of the men wore light-coloured work boots, dark pants and a black hoodie with a “Browning” crest on the chest. He has a small tattoo on his right hand near the thumb.

The other man was more heavy set and was wearing a white coloured coat with black on the arms, jeans, and hiking shoes.

Anyone with information on the break and enter or the suspects is asked to contact Shelburne RCMP or Crime Stoppers.