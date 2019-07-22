Collision probe ends with kidnapping charges against London man, woman

What began as an investigation into a collision involving a pedestrian south of the downtown core Sunday morning ended with London police laying charges of kidnapping against two Londoners.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of Wellington and Horton streets around 6:40 a.m. for reports an adult male had been struck by a vehicle — a vehicle, police allege, he had fled moments prior.

Details remain murky, but according to investigators, the alleged victim had been forced into the vehicle at an unspecified time and location within the city.

When the vehicle stopped at Wellington and Horton, police said the victim made a getaway and was pursued on foot by a female who exited the vehicle.

“The male driver pursued the victim in the vehicle, and struck him,” police said.

The pair fled the scene and ditched the vehicle near Beechwood Place, police said, adding they were arrested Sunday night for an unrelated matter.

The alleged victim suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from hospital.

Kenneth Rowe, 25, and Josafina Maloney, 23, both of London, each face one count of kidnapping.

Rowe faces additional charges of assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, and fail to stop conveyance at an accident causing bodily harm, police said.

Both were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).