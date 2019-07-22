Richmond Row restaurant warns public after fake job posting appears online

London’s Black Trumpet Restaurant is warning the public about a fake job posting on Indeed that asks applicants to meet off-site for a job interview.

In a post on its Facebook page on Friday, the restaurant warned applicants against meeting with anyone connected to the job posting.

General manager Scott Wesseling says the restaurant has been in contact with London police and has been able to get the job listing on Indeed taken down.

Wesseling says the business first became aware of the ad after receiving an influx of resumes as well as a number of phone calls to confirm interview times with a “Christine Kim,” who Wesseling says does not work at Black Trumpet.

“[Indeed] is where a lot of people had stated they saw the ad. It was extremely professionally done,” Wesseling said. “We immediately contacted Indeed and inquired about what was going on.”

Megan Walker, executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre, says this scenario raises red flags.

“Traffickers will utilize every tactic in the book if they think they will be successful at recruiting a young girl into the game,” Walker said. “This is one of the tactics, and it’s a tactic I think we’re going to be seeing a lot more of.”

Black Trumpet’s warning comes days after two people were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking-related charges.

In that case, police said the arrests stemmed from an online ad promoting a “great opportunity” for students to make hundreds of dollars a day.

Officers said they learned about the ad on July 9 after they were contacted by a 28-year-old who had responded to it. According to police, the respondent made the complaint to authorities after the ad led them to becoming involved in sex work.