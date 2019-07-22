London police investigating after alleged hit and run leaves cyclist in serious condition

London police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run collision near Exeter and Wonderland roads on Sunday evening that left a male cyclist in serious condition.

Two cyclists were travelling west on Exeter Road shortly after 11 p.m. when one of the cyclists was hit by a westbound vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle stopped momentarily but then fled the scene, police say. Numerous witnesses were in the area, one of whom reportedly followed the vehicle and “detained a fleeing passenger,” according to police.

The vehicle was later found in a nearby parking lot, police say.

Few other details are available, but police say the male cyclist is in serious condition in hospital and the traffic management unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.