Woman arrested in connection with hit and run in downtown Montreal
A 43-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a hit and run in downtown Montreal late Tuesday night.
Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said a car was going north on Berri Street between de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Ontario Street when it struck a man who was jaywalking.
The woman who was behind the wheel may have been intoxicated at the time, according to police.
The woman fled the scene in her car, said Bergeron. She was quickly intercepted and arrested by police.
The 64-year-old man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.
An investigation is underway.
