Southern Manitoba motorcycle group delivers toys for kids in hospital

The Southern Manitoba HOG (Harley Owners Group) Chapter held its annual toy run Sunday, revving their engines and delivering boxes filled with donated toys to the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“It’s about those children in the children’s hospital,” said Jake Hiebert of the HOG.

“There’s so much passion there and I don’t think you can talk to anybody that doesn’t have some sort of a connection.”

Each year, the chapter picks a child ambassador to help get the word out.

This time, the honour is held by 11-year-old Heidi Braun.

READ MORE: Commandos Motorcycle Club holds rally for Deer Lodge Centre

Heidi is all too familiar with Children’s Hospital, having gone through three surgeries to remove a hairy nevus (a type of birthmark that can come with health risks) and even more surgeries for a rare type of brain tumour.

“It’s really great because it doesn’t feel like you’re in a hospital,” Heidi said with a smile. “They don’t make you feel like a sick kid or you’re different from other kids.”

More than $15,000 worth of toys were brought in for those in need. They will be donated to patients and families within the coming days.