Scorching heat, humidity to make it feel like 45 in parts of southern Quebec: Environment Canada

Quebecers are bracing for a muggy weekend as humidex values are expected to be as high as 45.

A heat warning is in effect for parts of southern Quebec, including Montreal, Vaudreuil-Soulanges, Quebec City and the Laurentians.

“The high heat and humidity will remain through Saturday,” Environment Canada said.

The humidity will be particularly acute in urbanized areas like Montreal, according to the weather agency.

Environment Canada says the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses. It is also recommended that residents check up on friends and family who are vulnerable to ensure they are cool and hydrated, the weather agency said.

Montreal public health says people should drink water on a regular basis and spend time in air-conditioned places.

Early signs of heatstroke include fatigue, difficulty concentrating and dizziness.

Here are tips to avoid getting ill:

Drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty

Limit alcohol intake

Stay in the shade when possible

Cut back on activities that require effort

Wear a hat and sunscreen

Wear lightweight clothing, preferably made of cotton to allow for sweat evaporation

Elderly people should avoid going out, especially if they are on medication

Residents who think they are suffering from a heat-related illness are encouraged to drink water, rest and seek shelter or a cool place. They can also use a fan to create air movement and use blinds to filter direct sunlight.

