Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Heat waves linked to 50K deaths in Europe this summer, report says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 23, 2026 2:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Climate change behind European heatwave: scientists'
Climate change behind European heatwave: scientists
WATCH ABOVE: Climate change behind European heatwave: scientists – Jun 30, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The crushing heat wave in Europe this summer has been linked to more than 50,000 deaths across the continent, analysis published in the British Medical Journal has found.

The death toll linked to the “excess heat” in urban areas in Europe this summer is the highest number on record, the research estimated.

Climate change, in particular, was responsible for two-thirds of the deaths, the report said, citing researchers from Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Researchers estimate 50,391 heat-related deaths, far exceeding the next highest death toll of 29,480 in 2022 and 28,462 deaths in 2003.

“Europe experienced several heat waves this summer, with severe effects on human health recorded. Western Europe, which saw its hottest ever summer, was hit especially hard,” the report said.

Story continues below advertisement

Almost one-third of all heat-related deaths took place within a span of two weeks, from June 17 to July 1, it said. During this period, mean temperatures were more than 5°C above the 1991-2020 average.

Click to play video: 'Europe heat wave melts temperature records in France, U.K.'
Europe heat wave melts temperature records in France, U.K.

While the highest temperatures and highest estimated mortality were recorded in southern and western Europe, the report said “thousands of deaths were also estimated to have occurred in urban regions of typically cooler northern European countries such as the UK.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The death toll in England for the months of May and June were nearly double (2,900) the death during the same period in 2025 (1,504), according to the UK Health Security Agency.

“These numbers are a stark reminder that our hotter, more extreme summers are having an increasingly severe impact on public health,” Clair Barnes, extreme weather and climate change researcher at the Centre for Environmental Policy at Imperial College London, said in the BMJ report.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices