Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Greater Montreal

Severe, dangerous thunderstorms are expected to hit Greater Montreal on Thursday, Environment Canada warns.

In the afternoon and early evening, conditions will be “favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms,” which could produce very strong wind gusts and heavy downpours, according to the weather agency.

“Boaters could be surprised by these gusts over bodies of water,” Environment Canada said.

Extreme wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the weather agency noted.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and/or torrential rainfall.

