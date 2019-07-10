How to prevent basement flooding after a heavy rainfall

After some areas of Winnipeg were doused with a over 100 millimeters of rain Tuesday night, more than a few homeowners woke up to flooded basements and damage to their homes.

That left Winnipeg home renovation companies busy Wednesday, responding to calls from around the city.

Curtis Breslaw of All Canadian Renovations provided some tips on how to keep your home safe during a summer storm.

Preventative maintenance is key.

Make sure your gutters are clean and flow properly by running a hose through them.

Make sure all downspouts are pointed away from your home, and that they are connected properly.

Make sure your yard is properly landscaped away from the home.

If you don’t have a sump pit with sump pump in your basement, invest in one (make sure the company you hire to install one pulls a permit for the work — and that the work is inspected by the city).

Make sure your sump pump works by testing it on a regular basis.

Sump pumps wear out and will need to be replaced — even if they never get used — every 3-5 years.

Make sure you clean out all of the leaves/grass/debris from any window and of course — if you are elderly, or physically unable to do these tasks on your own — hire a professional who can help. Best resources are the Manitoba Home Builders Association — try to look for a renovator/builder who is “certified”. Also check the Better Business Bureau and make sure the person or company is an accredited member who has reviews.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s climatology statistics, Winnipeg will typically see 79.5 mm of rain in the month of July.

The City of Winnipeg’s rain gauges show Tuesday night’s rain dropped as much as 136 mm in the city, with the highest levels recorded at Ecole Guyot in Southdale.

— With files from Mike Koncan