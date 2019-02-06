Weather
February 6, 2019 10:02 am
Updated: February 6, 2019 10:03 am

Multiple potholes appearing as Montreal weather fluctuates

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Potholes are appearing across Greater Montreal due to the erratic weather.

A A

The City of Montreal has relaunched its pothole repair operations as the erratic weather leads to more and more cracks in the roads.

READ MORE: Montreal road conditions deteriorate as southern Quebec hit with more winter weather

The road repair blitz had been put on for a few days during snowfall over the weekend.

Residents across the city, including downtown Montreal, Anjou, the Sud-Ouest and NDG, are noting just how bad the roads have gotten due to the fluctuating weather.

WATCH BELOW: Wet winter weather wreaks havoc on Montreal roads


Story continues below

Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a flash freeze warning as temperatures plummeted dramatically from -5 C during the day to -22 C overnight.

READ MORE: Frigid weather continues in Eastern, Central Canada — bringing snow, rain and wind

“So far, we have had 10 of these and there’s another one coming for Friday,” said Alexandre Parent, a spokesperson for the public weather agency.

He noted this is double the usually expected amount — between December and February, there are usually about five days of significant rainfall with temperatures about zero.

READ MORE: Slushy mess greets Montreal commuters after onslaught of freezing rain, snow

Any potholes or road problems can be reported to city officials by calling 311.

WATCH BELOW: Winter weather hits Montreal streets

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Flash Freeze
Freezing Rain
Montreal potholes
Montreal winter
Montreal winter weather
Potholes
Winter weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.