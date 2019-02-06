Multiple potholes appearing as Montreal weather fluctuates

The City of Montreal has relaunched its pothole repair operations as the erratic weather leads to more and more cracks in the roads.

The road repair blitz had been put on for a few days during snowfall over the weekend.

Residents across the city, including downtown Montreal, Anjou, the Sud-Ouest and NDG, are noting just how bad the roads have gotten due to the fluctuating weather.

Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a flash freeze warning as temperatures plummeted dramatically from -5 C during the day to -22 C overnight.

“So far, we have had 10 of these and there’s another one coming for Friday,” said Alexandre Parent, a spokesperson for the public weather agency.

He noted this is double the usually expected amount — between December and February, there are usually about five days of significant rainfall with temperatures about zero.

Any potholes or road problems can be reported to city officials by calling 311.

