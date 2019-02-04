Montreal road conditions deteriorate as southern Quebec hit with more winter weather

Montrealers are dealing with difficult road conditions as most of southern Quebec is hit with another round of winter weather.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning Monday for several areas as cold drizzle turns to freezing rain.

“The freezing rain is expected to begin early in the evening over the westernmost regions, reach the Montreal region late this evening and the Quebec region and areas farther east around midnight,” the public weather agency said.

In Montreal, up to five millimetres of freezing rain is expected before changing to periods of rain overnight. The temperature will be milder by Tuesday morning before the cold sets in again.

However, the greater Montreal area is being largely spared compared to other regions. Environment Canada warns over 10 millimetres of freezing rain could fall on areas north of the St. Lawrence River between Quebec City and Lachute.

Drivers and pedestrians are being warned that surfaces such as roads and sidewalks could become slippery and dangerous.

Annie Gauthier, a spokesperson for CAA-Quebec, said drivers should take the time to properly clean off their windows and windshield wipers before getting behind the wheel.

“There is no miracle recipe,” she said. “You always have to make sure to clean your windows properly before leaving.”

Drivers should also make sure they enough windshield wiper fluid and adapt their driving to the weather conditions.

“You can reduce the risk of being involved in an accident,” said Gauthier.

Aside from drivers, public transit users are being asked to be patient.

Montreal’s public transit authority, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), says delays are expected on its bus network due to changing weather conditions.

“Plan your trip in advance and be careful,” the STM said on Twitter.

