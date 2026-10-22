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Weather

Subtropical storm bringing rain and wind to parts of Atlantic Canada, diverts cruise ship

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2026 12:43 pm
1 min read
The Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas is seen docked in Halifax on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. The Royal Caribbean cruise ship, originally sailing for stops in Florida and the Bahamas, unexpectedly brought 5,000 passengers to Halifax after being diverted away from the Caribbean due to unsafe sea conditions from a developing storm system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
The Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas is seen docked in Halifax on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. The Royal Caribbean cruise ship, originally sailing for stops in Florida and the Bahamas, unexpectedly brought 5,000 passengers to Halifax after being diverted away from the Caribbean due to unsafe sea conditions from a developing storm system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
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Subtropical Storm Josephine is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland Thursday and Friday.

Environment Canada has issued yellow rainfall warnings for parts of northern and eastern Nova Scotia Thursday with rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 millimetres.

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It has also issued wind warnings for the south coast of Newfoundland with wind gusts reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour along the coast Friday afternoon and evening.

The storm started as a low pressure system and is currently off the Atlantic coast of the U.S. and heading northeast.

The system brought rain and heavy winds to the U.S. Eastern Seaboard this week, forcing a cruise ship destined for Florida and the Bahamas to divert to Halifax.

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas left Cape Liberty, New Jersey Sunday with 5,000 passengers and docked in Halifax Tuesday night and Wednesday.

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