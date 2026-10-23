High winds from Subtropical Storm Josephine nix N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings

Send this page to someone via email

The ferry service that links Nova Scotia with eastern P.E.I. cancelled all crossings this morning because of high winds generated by the remnants of Subtropical Storm Josephine.

Gale warnings remain in effect for the eastern side of the Northumberland Strait.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Environment Canada says winds from the north are gusting at 65 kilometres per hour and are expected to diminish to 45 kilometres per hour by midnight.

Northumberland Ferries says the company will provide an update on the afternoon sailings no later than 1 p.m.

The centre of the storm was more than 400 kilometres southeast of Halifax by 10 a.m. Atlantic time.

On Sable Island, about 300 kilometres southeast of Halifax, Environment Canada recorded a northeast gust reaching 122 kilometres per hour at 7 a.m.