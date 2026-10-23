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Weather

High winds from Subtropical Storm Josephine nix N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2026 10:04 am
1 min read
This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Subtropical Storm Josephine pushing away from the U.S. Northeast coast Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP). View image in full screen
This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Subtropical Storm Josephine pushing away from the U.S. Northeast coast Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP).
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The ferry service that links Nova Scotia with eastern P.E.I. cancelled all crossings this morning because of high winds generated by the remnants of Subtropical Storm Josephine.

Gale warnings remain in effect for the eastern side of the Northumberland Strait.

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Environment Canada says winds from the north are gusting at 65 kilometres per hour and are expected to diminish to 45 kilometres per hour by midnight.

Northumberland Ferries says the company will provide an update on the afternoon sailings no later than 1 p.m.

The centre of the storm was more than 400 kilometres southeast of Halifax by 10 a.m. Atlantic time.

On Sable Island, about 300 kilometres southeast of Halifax, Environment Canada recorded a northeast gust reaching 122 kilometres per hour at 7 a.m.

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