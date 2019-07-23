Crime Beat podcast: Who killed Sara Baillie and Taliyah Marsman?

In July 2016, a Calgary mother, Sara Baillie, was found dead in her home, and her five-year-old daughter, Taliyah Marsman, was missing.

Three days later, an Amber Alert came to a heartbreaking end when the little girl was found dead.

On this episode of Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt takes a look at who killed Sara and Taliyah.

Hours after Taliyah’s body was recovered, police announced a man was charged in the case.

Edward Downey was accused of two counts of first-degree murder.

WATCH: (Nov. 27, 2018) Edward Downey’s former girlfriend testifies at double murder trial

Sara and Taliyah’s family was left with so many questions.

READ MORE: Taliyah Marsman and Sara Baillie funeral allows loved ones to share memories

The man accused of this incomprehensible crime wasn’t even on the family’s radar.

Why would Downey kill Sara, let alone her child?

READ MORE: Man charged with Sara Baillie, Taliyah Marsman murders didn’t pose ‘undue risk’: parole board

Find out the motive for this horrific crime and how the killer was caught in episode 12, the second part of the special Crime Beat series.

