July 23, 2019 6:00 am

Crime Beat podcast: Who killed Sara Baillie and Taliyah Marsman?

By Crime Reporter  Global News

Taliyah Marsman and her mother Sara Baillie.

Obtained by Global News
In July 2016, a Calgary mother, Sara Baillie, was found dead in her home, and her five-year-old daughter, Taliyah Marsman, was missing.

Three days later, an Amber Alert came to a heartbreaking end when the little girl was found dead.

On this episode of Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt takes a look at who killed Sara and Taliyah.

 

SaraBaillieTaliyahMarsmanFILEnewRESIZED

A file photo of Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman.

Obtained by Global News
suspect2

Edward Downey escorted by Calgary Police July 14, 2016

Global News
Scott Hamilton, Justin Hamilton

Scott Hamilton, right, uncle to Sara Baillie, dances at the memorial service for Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman Thursday, July 21, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

DOWNEY MAP

Map of cell phone pings created by Calgary Police Crime analyst Trish Pace for criminal trial of Edward Downey

Court Exhibit
CPS#02_grey car

AB’s Dodge Charger driven by Edward Downey on July 11, 2016.

Court exhibit photo
ducttape

A picture of duct tape evidence shown in the Edward Downey double-murder trail Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.

Court exhibit
CPT130548619.jpg

Edward Downey is seen in this undated handout photo provided by the Alberta Courts. Downey was convicted of killing a Calgary mother and her young daughter, will have to wait 50 years before he can apply for parole.

CRIME Mother Daughter Dead 20181205

Edward Downey is seen in this undated handout photo provided by the Alberta Courts. Edward Downey is convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Taliyah Marsman and her mother Sara Baillie.

Alberta Courts
Taliyah bench 2

From left to right: Alex Hamilton, Taliyah’s cousin, Scott Hamilton, Taliyah’s uncle and Marilynne Hamilton, Taliyah’s aunt on a bench created in memory of Taliyah and her mother Sara Baillie.

Loren Andreae / Global News
Taliyah bench close up

A bench has been created in honour of Taliyah Marsman and her mother Sara Baillie.

Loren Andreae / Global News

Hours after Taliyah’s body was recovered, police announced a man was charged in the case.

Edward Downey was accused of two counts of first-degree murder.

Sara and Taliyah’s family was left with so many questions.

READ MORE: Taliyah Marsman and Sara Baillie funeral allows loved ones to share memories

The man accused of this incomprehensible crime wasn’t even on the family’s radar.

Why would Downey kill Sara, let alone her child?

READ MORE: Man charged with Sara Baillie, Taliyah Marsman murders didn’t pose ‘undue risk’: parole board

Find out the motive for this horrific crime and how the killer was caught in episode 12, the second part of the special Crime Beat series.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

