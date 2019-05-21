Edward Downey sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 50 years for killing Calgary mother and daughter

Edward Downey will have to serve at least 50 years in prison before he can apply for parole.

Queen’s Bench Justice Beth Hughes called Downey “callous and remorseless” in passing her sentence on Tuesday.

There were tears and hugging in the courtroom as the decision was handed down.

Hughes said given the facts of the case, consecutive parole ineligibilities are required.

In December, a jury found Downey guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Calgary mother Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman.

Baillie was found inside her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016. Taliyah’s body was found three days later, outside city limits, following an Alberta-wide Amber Alert.

“The gravity of the offence, Mr. Downey’s moral blameworthiness, and his degree or responsibility are at the highest level,” Hughes said in reading her decision.

“After kidnapping Taliyah, Mr. Downey planned and deliberated upon her murder for some hours before he killed her,” she said.

Downey will be well into his 90s when he will be able to apply for release.