Jurors to decide fate of Edward Downey, accused of killing Calgary mother and daughter

The jury hearing the double-murder trial of Edward Downey is expected to begin deliberations Wednesday.

Follow Nancy Hixt on Twitter for the latest developments in court

For three-and-a-half weeks, they’ve been presented with graphic details of the deaths of Calgary mother Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman.

Baillie was found inside her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016. Taliyah’s body was found three days later, outside city limits, following an Alberta-wide Amber Alert

Downey, 48, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Jurors hear closing arguments in trial of Edward Downey, accused of killing Calgary mother, daughter

Justice Beth Hughes will give final instructions to the seven women and five men on the jury, which is expected to take several hours. They will then be sequestered and deliberate until Downey’s fate is decided.

Story continues below photo gallery

The prosecution and defence presented closing arguments on Monday.

The Crown told jurors they should find Downey guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutor Carla MacPhail told them both of the killings were planned and deliberate, and both were unlawfully confined and dominated before they were murdered.

Defence lawyer Gavin Wolch asked jurors to acquit Downey on both counts of first-degree-murder.

“The motive is inconsistent with the evidence,” Wolch said.

Downey testified he went to Baillie’s house to get cocaine from an old drug dealing associate named “Terrance”–but denied he had anything to do with the two murders.

Watch below from Dec. 17: Family and friends of a Calgary mother and her five-year old daughter broke down during closing arguments in the double-murder trial of Edward Downey. Nancy Hixt reports.