Jury to hear closing arguments in trial of Edward Downey, accused of killing Calgary mother, daughter

Jurors will hear closing arguments from the prosecution and defence Monday in the double-murder trial of Edward Downey.

Downey, 48, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman.

Baillie was found inside her northwest Calgary basement suite on July 11, 2016. Taliyah’s body was found three days later, outside city limits, following an Alberta-wide Amber Alert.

Downey testified in his own defence, claiming he was at Baillie’s house to make a drug deal with a friend the day she was killed– but adamantly denied any involvement in the two homicides.

Under cross-examination, the Crown poked holes in his story, suggesting he was lying. The Crown suggested the forensic evidence in the case, including his fingerprints on duct tape that bound Baillie, shows he is not telling the truth.

The Crown suggested to Downey he went to Baillie’s home alone July 11, 2016, and brought the duct tape with him.

“Your plan was to go in there and kill Sara Baillie,” MacPhail said.

“No I did not,” Downey said.

“Maybe it was a surprise Taliyah was there, sir?”

Downey replied, “No, why would it be a surprise? She lives there.”

Family members broke down, sobbing as the Crown went into graphic detail about the deaths of both Baillie and her daughter.

“You killed Sara because you hated her and you killed Taliyah because she knew you and she could tell.”

Downey repeatedly denied the suggestions.

The jury is made up of five men and seven women.

The trial was scheduled for three weeks, but Monday marks the start of the fourth week.