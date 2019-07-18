Canada
July 18, 2019 9:56 am

Christmas Bureau puts out urgent call for Taste of Edmonton volunteers

By Online Journalist  Global News

Taste of Edmonton in its new Alberta Legislature Federal Plaza location on July 19, 2018.

Dave Carels / Global News
A A

As the Taste of Edmonton gets underway Thursday, the Christmas Bureau has put out an urgent call to help fill some volunteer shifts.

The Christmas Bureau is looking for people to help as gate monitors to track people coming in and out of the site, as well as watch for any inappropriate behaviour and report it to security accordingly.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Taste of Edmonton music acts include Tokyo Police Club, Classified, Tyler Shaw

The shifts are from 10:45 a.m to 3 p.m., 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“Because we have a sponsor, each four-hour volunteer shift means that a single parent with two children will receive a festive meal this Christmas,” the bureau said in a statement, adding that the goal of the event is to provide for 500 single-parent families.

READ MORE: Taste of Edmonton selling food ticket via mobile app for the first time

The Taste of Edmonton local food festival at Capital Plaza (99 Avenue and 108 Street) on the Alberta Legislature grounds runs from Thursday until July 28.

The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton is a non-denominational charity that works alongside 630 CHED Santas Anonymous and Adopt a Teen to provide food and gifts for local families in need during the holidays.

The three agencies work together to ensure families receive food hampers or food gift cards as well as gift cards for teens and toys for kids under 12.

In 2018, 39,137 individuals were provided a meal, of which 14,867 were children under the age of 12 and 4,702 were teens aged 13 to 17.

The Christmas Bureau said that of the people it serves, 69 per cent are families, 21 per cent are individuals and couples without children and 10 per cent are seniors.

READ MORE: The battle of Edmonton festival sites — Churchill Square versus Capital Plaza

To volunteer or for more info, please call Stephanie at 780-414-7681 or visit the Christmas Bureau website.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
630 CHED Santas Anonymous
Capital Plaza
Christmas Bureau
Christmas Bureau Of Edmonton
Christmas Bureau volunteers
Edmonton volunteering
Taste of Edmonton
Taste of Edmonton 2019
Taste of Edmonton volunteers
Volunteering

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.