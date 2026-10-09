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2 comments

  1. Shawn Fehr
    October 9, 2026 at 4:56 pm

    Well I know Mr Farkas has complete disdain for the current premier he should remember to take his own advice & listen to his City voters as well.

  2. Les
    October 9, 2026 at 4:33 pm

    Maybe the media should try talking to home owners who’s property values have decreased by 100K because of this half-baked ideology, or those that invested in solar panels that now do nothing because they’re shaded all day by these monstrosities.

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Politics

Province interfering in Edmonton housing sets disturbing precedent: Calgary mayor

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2026 4:17 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Municipalities accuse province of overreach with Edmonton infill directive: ‘They’re taking over’'
Municipalities accuse province of overreach with Edmonton infill directive: ‘They’re taking over’
RELATED: Municipalities accuse province of overreach with Edmonton infill directive
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Calgary’s mayor says the province’s decision to overturn some Edmonton infill housing rules is disturbing attack on local democracy.

On Friday, Jeromy Farkas said while the order from Premier Danielle Smith’s government is not asking Calgary to do the same on this issue, there’s nothing stopping the province from imposing its will on his city on another matter.

He said it’s important to respect the mandate given to municipal leaders to make decisions deemed best for their citizens.

Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack reposted a video shared on social media by Farkas on Friday, in which he expressed his concerns.

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A day earlier, Smith directed the City of Edmonton to abandon rules allowing for multi-unit complexes in older, established neighbourhoods on the grounds the units may not be a good fit and don’t make proper room for parking.

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Calgary has already rolled back similar rules due to public outcry, and on Thursday Smith directed Calgary keep those rules in place.

Smith said her government does not want to intervene in municipal affairs, but the impact of the multi-units and the concern her government is hearing from Edmonton residents forced the province to step in.

Edmonton political analyst John Brennan said there’s irony in the province stepping into municipal affairs, when it has spent so much time calling on Ottawa politicians to stay in their lane.

“Danielle Smith is always complaining about the federal government intervening in areas of provincial jurisdiction,” Brennan told Global News on Thursday.

“In fact, you could argue a number of our questions on the October 19 referendum are about this — but it doesn’t seem to stop her from intervening with municipalities.”

The Alberta government does have the legal right to force changes that many Edmonton residents have been asking for.

In 2024, Smith’s government gave itself the power to rescind municipal bylaws deemed to be at odds with provincial policies.

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Her government also granted itself the right to call a vote on whether a local elected official should be removed from their post if the province believes the official is unwilling or unable to do their job.

Brennan said it’s still heavy-handed and reeks of overreach, especially as the province has already forced changes at the local level with bike lanes and photo radar enforcement.

“In all my years in politics in Edmonton — and I’ve spent a lot of time in municipal government and politics — I’ve never seen anything like this, where a provincial government literally tells a municipal council that they’ve got to repeal their zoning bylaw and they’ve got three months to do it.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta orders reversal of Edmonton’s infill housing rules amid complaints from homeowners'
Alberta orders reversal of Edmonton’s infill housing rules amid complaints from homeowners

Infill ended up being a contentious topic during the 2025 fall municipal election campaign after residents of established communities expressed concerns about property values, not enough parking, predatory developers, quality of builds and housing affordability.

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“At the end of the day, people don’t like change,” Brennan said. “They don’t like the changes they’re seeing in their neighbourhood.”

Infill advocates suggest the province’s move is undemocratic.

“Edmontonians had their chance to have their say in this matter — it was called the 2025 municipal election,” said Jacob Dawang with Grow Together Edmonton, a volunteer organization that advocates for more housing choices.

“They chose, in great numbers, to return pro-infill councillors to council.”

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— More to come…

With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

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