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Political change is coming to British Columbia as members of the incoming Conservative government are being sworn into office at the legislature Thursday.

Sixty-four Conservative legislators, including premier-designate Lorne Doerkson, will take the oath of office almost two months after Premier David Eby visited Government House to trigger a snap election.

Eby said at the time that he called the vote just two years into his mandate to build a “firebreak” against the threats posed by the tariffs of U.S. President Donald Trump and the “Trump-style politics” threatening to “infect” British Columbia.

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The out-going premier said during the campaign that his party’s one-seat majority prevented him from taking “big swings” on behalf of the province in responding to the economic attacks coming from the United States.

Instead, the election magnified the NDP’s nine-year record in office with an accumulated $14 billion deficit, reducing the New Democrats to just 27 of 93 seats and forcing Eby to resign as the party leader shortly after the polls closed on Oct. 24.

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Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson, who became the party’s interim leader just days before the election was called, will be sworn in as British Columbia’s 38th premier on Friday along with his Conservative cabinet.

Elected New Democrats and two Green legislators will take their oath of office next week.