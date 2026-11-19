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Ontario’s former minister of colleges and universities, who presided over the file for three years until 2024, is refusing to answer questions about a growing Ontario Student Assistance Program scandal.

Data obtained by The Canadian Press shows massive growth in OSAP usage at a relatively small number of career colleges over the past few years, and the government now says it suspects potential fraud and has referred the matter to the provincial police.

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The current minister of colleges and universities, Nolan Quinn, has responded to dozens of questions about OSAP in the legislature since it returned from a long break in late October, but former minister Jill Dunlop has not responded to multiple questions from the opposition or reporters about her role.

While she was minister, the province extended a pandemic-era policy of allowing online-only programs at career colleges to qualify for OSAP funding — a policy Quinn is now reversing as he says those courses are where a lot of red flags arose.

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Industry association Career Colleges Ontario says it started warning the government about rapid rises in OSAP growth at certain schools in four different meetings with the government in 2023, which is when Dunlop was minister.

All three opposition leaders say it is unacceptable for Dunlop, who is the current minister of emergency preparedness and response, to try to dodge questions simply because she is in a new role.