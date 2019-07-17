2nd suspect in alleged downtown Toronto condo sexual assault charged

Toronto police say a second 24-year-old suspect has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman at a downtown condo.

Police said the woman was followed by two men into an elevator at a Bathurst Street and King Street West-area condo at around 12:45 a.m. on July 10. It was alleged the men attempted to take her cellphone at gun point.

They said the men dragged her from the elevator and sexually assaulted her in a nearby stairwell before leaving the area in a vehicle.

Officers announced on Saturday Toronto resident Shane Acton Codrington was arrested and charged with sexual assault as a party of an offence with another person, assault, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon to commit an offence, carrying a concealed weapon, robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, two counts of sexual assault with a weapon and two counts of aggravated sexual assault. He appeared in court on the day of the announcement

In an update released Wednesday evening, police said Toronto resident Jevor Oshane Brown was arrested on Tuesday and charged with gang sexual assault, assault, robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, two counts of sexual assault with a weapon and two counts of aggravated sexual assault. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

