19-year-old woman allegedly sexually assaulted by 2 men in downtown Toronto condo stairwell

TORONTO – Police in Toronto allege a 19-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted by two men.

Officers say the men followed her into an elevator at a Bathurst Street and King Street West-area condo and attempted to take her cellphone at gun point.

They say the men dragged her from the elevator and sexually assaulted her in a nearby stairwell.

0711 16:20 Sxl Asslt Alert, Bathurst St & King St W Area, 2 Men Wntd, Photos Rlsd https://t.co/AZKFsSI1Jc — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 11, 2019

The pair were seen driving off in a grey or silver Mazda with a damaged door that seemed secured with black tape.

Officers say they have detailed descriptions of the men.