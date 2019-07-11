19-year-old woman allegedly sexually assaulted by 2 men in downtown Toronto condo stairwell
A A
TORONTO – Police in Toronto allege a 19-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted by two men.
Officers say the men followed her into an elevator at a Bathurst Street and King Street West-area condo and attempted to take her cellphone at gun point.
They say the men dragged her from the elevator and sexually assaulted her in a nearby stairwell.
The pair were seen driving off in a grey or silver Mazda with a damaged door that seemed secured with black tape.
Officers say they have detailed descriptions of the men.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.