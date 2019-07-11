Crime
July 11, 2019 9:54 pm

19-year-old woman allegedly sexually assaulted by 2 men in downtown Toronto condo stairwell

By Staff The Canadian Press

Photos of two suspects wanted in connection with the incident were released on Thursday.

Handout / Toronto Police Service
TORONTO – Police in Toronto allege a 19-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted by two men.

Officers say the men followed her into an elevator at a Bathurst Street and King Street West-area condo and attempted to take her cellphone at gun point.

They say the men dragged her from the elevator and sexually assaulted her in a nearby stairwell.

The pair were seen driving off in a grey or silver Mazda with a damaged door that seemed secured with black tape.

Officers say they have detailed descriptions of the men.

