Chase RCMP recover $12K of stolen pet food in rural Shuswap

A truckload of stolen pet food valued at $12,700 was recovered from a rural Shuswap community last week, Chase RCMP announced on Wednesday.

Police say the pet food was located on a property along the 4000 block of Leopold Road near Scotch Creek, which is approximately a 25-minute drive east of Chase.

A search warrant was executed following two earlier search warrants.

Police say those first two search warrants turned up more than $300,000 in stolen property, including vehicles and illegal firearms.

Chase RCMP say while those two search warrants were being executed on June 21, a large amount of pet food was spotted, eventually prompting a third.

Investigators determined the pet food was related to a theft reported to Delta police in April. The third search warrant was executed on July 12.

Police say the investigation into the stolen pet food is ongoing and that no charges have been laid, though a report to B.C. Prosecution Services will be submitted for consideration.

Chase RCMP noted that due to concerns of possible contamination, the pet food will be disposed.

During the first two search warrants on June 21, three men and one woman were arrested as law enforcement searched for stolen Crown timber. The four people were released without charges.

Police added they found several vehicles that were confirmed to be stolen or had their vehicle identification numbers intentionally removed. A stolen loader was also recovered.

Chase RCMP also said numerous firearms were found, several of which were found to be prohibited, including a Norinco Mak-90 fully automatic rifle, a Sterling Mark 4 submachine gun, a Smith and Wesson revolver with a ground-off serial number and a drum magazine, and a firearm fitted within a small suitcase.

According to police, a mechanism was fashioned so a person holding the suitcase handle could activate a lever that would pull the trigger shooting the firearm.

“This investigation was a clear success for the Chase RCMP,” Chase RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater said on July 5 of the first two search warrants.

“Not only were we able to work with a partner agency to recover property that had been stolen from across British Columbia, but we were also able to safely remove a number of illegal firearms preventing them from potentially being used in future crimes.”

Below are some of the items police say they recovered:

A Woodmizer portable saw mill, reported stolen to Salmon Arm RCMP in September 2018

A 2017 Cargomate trailer, reported stolen to Langley RCMP in January 2018

A John Deere 3720 tractor with front end loader, reported stolen to the Salmon Arm Detachment in May 2011

A 2000 Honda motorcycle, reported stolen to North Okanagan RCMP on June 16, 2019

A 2006 Dodge 1500, reported stolen to , Prince George RCMP on June 13, 2019

A 2015 Suzuki motorcycle, reported stolen to Abbotsford police in November 2017

A 2008 Yamaha dirt bike, reported stolen to North Vancouver RCMP in November 2017

A 2014 KTM dirt bike, reported stolen to North Okanagan RCMP in June 2018

A 2007 Keystone fifth-wheel camping trailer, reported stolen to Langley RCMP in September 2015

An Arctic Cat all terrain side-by-side vehicle, reported stolen to Surrey RCMP in November 2018

A 2006 Gear toy hauler travel trailer, reported stolen to Ridge Meadows RCMP in February 2019

A Caterpillar loader with backhoe, reported stolen to Langley RCMP in January 2017

A John Deere Gator utility vehicle, reported stolen to Upper Fraser Valley RCMP in May 2018

A Cub Cadet riding lawn mower, reported stolen to Langley RCMP in June 2017.