2 charged after over $100k in property stolen in series of construction site thefts: Woodstock police

Police have charged a Woodstock man and woman in connection with a series of property crimes and thefts from construction sites.

The investigation began in May in response to a spike in thefts in the City of Woodstock, police say.

On Thursday, Woodstock police and OPP executed search warrants at two properties in the city and reportedly seized “multiple articles of stolen property” and a firearm.

Police estimate the value of the recovered property at “well over $100,000.”

Police say a 27-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, both from Woodstock, each face three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The public will have an opportunity to recover their property at a later date.

