Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in north-end Toronto as council debates road safety plan

Toronto police say a woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s north end.

Police arrived at the collision scene near Barkwood Crescent and Cliffwood Road, west of Don Mills Road and north of McNicoll Avenue, just after 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition. Officers later said she died at hospital.

READ MORE: Toronto police’s traffic safety initiative to add more officers over summer months

Investigators at the scene could be seen inspecting a City of Toronto waste collection vehicle surrounded by yellow tape.

The fatality happened at the same time Toronto city council was debating report recommendations related to its Vision Zero 2.0 road safety plan, an initiative with the goal of eliminating pedestrian and cyclist deaths on local roads by 2021.

The plan involves using a number of different traffic calming initiatives, such as physical changes to roads, signage, lower speed limits, enforcement, and others.

Update – woman was pronounced deceased in hospital. Cliffwood Road is closed from Barkwood Crescent to Don Mills Road for ongoing investigation. @TPS33Div #GO1332621 ^CdK — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 16, 2019