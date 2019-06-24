Toronto police to announce ‘Summer Safety Traffic Initiative’

Toronto police are expected to reveal their 2019 “Summer Safety Traffic Initiative” on Monday morning.

Sgt. Brett Moore, along with Insp. Warren Wilson of Traffic Services and Supervisor George Johnstone of Parking Enforcement will be at Traffic Services headquarters for 9 a.m.

Police said over the summer months, additional resources from Traffic Services and Parking Enforcement will be out in the community to assist enforcement to front-line officers.

This initiative will complement the ongoing City of Toronto road safety programs, like Vision Zero, Congestion Management Plan and Keep Moving Toronto.

“Far too often these victims are our vulnerable road users,” wrote Toronto police in a news release.

“Research shows that drivers who speed, drive distracted, drive aggressively or drive impaired cause collisions that injure people.”

Police said 66 people were killed in 2018, and that 54 of those killed were vulnerable road users. They also said the same trend continues for 2019.

Traffic Services said this initiative will also link to three other initiatives during the summer:

Parking Enforcement Heavy Truck and Rush Hour Route Enforcement

Focused On Vulnerable Road Users – Safety for Cyclists Campaign – June 17 to 23.

Focused On Vulnerable Road Users – Back to School Campaign – Sept. 3 to 8.