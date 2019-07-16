Firearm pulled on security officers at Health Sciences Centre

Winnipeg police are investigating after a firearm was pulled on security guards at Health Sciences Centre.

MGEU President Michelle Gawronsky said the incident happened this weekend and that a suspect pulled out what looked like a gun near Children’s Hospital. Gawronsky said security guards removed the person and put the hospital and surrounding area in lockdown.

“These security guards, these heroes as far as I’m concerned, they did everything that they could to ensure that the hospital was kept safe. They removed the person that had the gun, they got them away from the hospital,” Gawronsky said.

Referring to it as a “code silver” Gawronsky said this is the first time security officers at the hospital have had a potential firearm pointed at them.

Winnipeg police say no arrests have been made at this time. Global News has reached out to Shared Health for comment.

