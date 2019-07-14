8 adults, 1 child stuck in elevator at Calgary Stampede Park

Calgary Stampede officials confirmed the lone elevator between the fifth and seventh floors of the Grandstand at Stampede Park was shut down Saturday around 10 p.m. after passengers were trapped inside.

One person who was in the elevator told Global News eight adults and one child had entered the elevator on the seventh floor and were trying to go down when the car wouldn’t move and the doors would not open. They said everyone was stuck inside for close to 45 minutes but the Stampede had crews respond immediately.

According to Kristina Barnes with the Calgary Stampede, firefighters were able to get the passengers free and the elevator was shut down in order to investigate the cause of the problem.

Barnes said the Stampede provided rescue chairs to assist those guests who needed help getting from the seventh floor to the fifth. She added that guests on level five of the Grandstand who required assistance were able to use the freight elevator.

