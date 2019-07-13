Man arrested in connection with violent sexual assault at Toronto condo building, police say

Toronto police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged violent sexual assault in a condo building in the city, though one suspect remains outstanding.

Police said a 19-year-old woman was entering a condo elevator in the area of Bathurst and King streets early Wednesday when two men followed behind her.

Police allege the men attempted to rob the woman in the elevator, though she resisted.

At that point, one of the men allegedly pulled out a handgun, dragged the woman out of the elevator and sexually assaulted her in a stairwell, police said.

Investigators said the men then went to the underground parking garage, got in a vehicle and fled the area.

On Thursday, police released images of two suspects in an elevator in the hope that someone would be able to identify them.

Global News visited the scene of the alleged incident Friday, where a resident said while the building has some security measures, there is no concierge at night.

Airbnbs in the building have also posed some problems, according to the condo board; the alleged victim in this case was also reportedly staying at an Airbnb there that was not allowed to be operating.

WATCH: (July 12) Toronto police investigating violent sexual assault at downtown Toronto condo. Catherine McDonald reports.

Police have since announced that Shane Acton Codrington, 24, of Toronto has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

Codrington is facing a number of charges, including robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, two counts of sexual assault with a weapon and two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

He appeared in an Old City Hall courtroom Saturday morning.

Police said officers are still searching for Jevor Oshane Brown, 24, of Toronto, in connection with the incident.

Police released his photo Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 406-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from Catherine McDonald