79-year-old former Toronto teacher charged in historic sexual assault investigation

Toronto police say a 79-year-old man is facing two charges in connection with an ongoing historic sexual assault investigation.

Police allege that between September 1978 and June 1979, a man sexually assaulted two students between the ages of nine and 10, during and after school hours.

On Monday, Toronto resident Earl Molyneaux was arrested in Prince Edward Island by Charlottetown Police Service on a Canada-wide warrant.

READ MORE: Former elementary teacher charged in historic sex assault case involving student: Durham police

The Toronto police brought him back to the city Thursday and charged him with two counts of indecent assault on a man.

Molyneaux appeared in a Toronto court Friday.

Police said he worked as a primary and elementary school teacher in Toronto between the late 1960s and the early 1980s. Investigators said he travelled between Prince Edward Island and Toronto during that period.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.