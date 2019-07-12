N.B. RCMP investigating two fires in Eel River Crossing

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating two fires in Eel River Crossing, N.B., that they say are suspicious.

Police say they were called to two separate fires at Cabanon du Nord on rue Principale and Les Cabanons Restigouche on Welsh Road, 25 kilometres northeast of Campbellton, N.B.

The Eel River Crossing Fire Department also responded to the fires, which occurred between 11 p.m. on July 10 and 1 a.m. on July 11.

READ MORE: Apartment fire in northwestern New Brunswick leaves one man dead

Police say that a building shed was on fire at Cabanon du Nord on rue Principale with $260,000 worth of damage reported. No equipment or material was damaged

The fire at Les Cabanons Restigouche was found at a garage used as a building shop. Police say that $300,000 worth of damages was reported.

RCMP investigating two suspicious fires https://t.co/Ek1D2RQk7I The Campbellton RCMP is investigating two suspicious fires that occurred within hours of each other in #EelRiverCrossing, N.B., on July 10 and into the early morning hours of July 11, 2019. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) July 12, 2019

The Campbellton RCMP is working the provincial Office of the Fire Marshal in its investigation.

Police are requesting that anyone who has information about the fires call Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000 or call Crime Stoppers.