July 12, 2019 11:26 am
Updated: July 12, 2019 11:34 am

N.B. RCMP investigating two fires in Eel River Crossing

Police says that they were called to two separate fires in Eel River Crossing.

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating two fires in Eel River Crossing, N.B., that they say are suspicious.

Police say they were called to two separate fires at Cabanon du Nord on rue Principale and Les Cabanons Restigouche on Welsh Road, 25 kilometres northeast of Campbellton, N.B.

The Eel River Crossing Fire Department also responded to the fires, which occurred between 11 p.m. on July 10 and 1 a.m. on July 11.

Police say that a building shed was on fire at Cabanon du Nord on rue Principale with $260,000 worth of damage reported. No equipment or material was damaged

The fire at Les Cabanons Restigouche was found at a garage used as a building shop. Police say that $300,000 worth of damages was reported.

The Campbellton RCMP is working the provincial Office of the Fire Marshal in its investigation.

Police are requesting that anyone who has information about the fires call Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000 or call Crime Stoppers.

