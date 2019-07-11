Apartment fire in northwestern New Brunswick leaves one man dead

One man is dead following an early morning fire in northwestern New Brunswick.

RCMP and fire crews responded to an apartment building on Canada Street in Saint-Quentin shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: 4 displaced after house fire in Belledune, N.B.

Police say an unconscious 63-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The building’s other tenants were unhurt.

READ MORE: House fire in Fielding, N.B., displaces 2 people

The RCMP and provincial fire marshal’s office are investigating, but do not believe the fire to be suspicious.