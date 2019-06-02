4 displaced after house fire in Belledune, N.B.

Four people have been displaced after a fire levelled a bungalow in Belledune, N.B., located midway between Bathurst, N.B. and Campbellton, N.B.

The fire was first reported at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday at a home on River Road.

No injuries were reported and the Canadian Red Cross said a couple and two grandchildren who live with them while their father works out of town are staying temporarily in a travel trailer on the property.

The family is being assisted by the Canadian Red Cross.

Volunteers with the organization have helped purchase emergency items including food, clothing and other basic necessities.