May 26, 2019 5:04 pm

House fire in Fielding, N.B., displaces 2 people

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The fire, which was reported early Saturday evening, has forced the pair from their home.

A fire has displaced two people from their home in the rural community of Fielding, N.B., located a few kilometres northeast of Florenceville-Bristol, on Saturday.

The fire was reported at approximately 5 p.m.

The Canadian Red Cross says the two people were briefly treated at a hospital in Waterville before being released.

Volunteers with the organization say the pair will be staying with their daughter for the time being.

The Canadian Red Cross says the pair have been provided with emergency purchases like food, clothing and other basics while they wait for a damage assessment and further help through insurance.

