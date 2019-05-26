House fire in Fielding, N.B., displaces 2 people

A fire has displaced two people from their home in the rural community of Fielding, N.B., located a few kilometres northeast of Florenceville-Bristol, on Saturday.

The fire was reported at approximately 5 p.m.

The Canadian Red Cross says the two people were briefly treated at a hospital in Waterville before being released.

Volunteers with the organization say the pair will be staying with their daughter for the time being.

The Canadian Red Cross says the pair have been provided with emergency purchases like food, clothing and other basics while they wait for a damage assessment and further help through insurance.