New Brunswick man displaced after house fire in Fredericton
A A
A New Brunswick man has been displaced from his home in Fredericton after a fire on Saturday.
The fire at the two-storey home on Greenwood Drive was first reported at 4 p.m.
READ MORE: Man charged for possessing firearm, crystal meth in New Brunswick: RCMP
The man was reportedly outside gardening at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.
Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted the man with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases, and other basic necessities.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.