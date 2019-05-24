Man charged for possessing firearm, crystal meth in New Brunswick: RCMP

A 27-year-old man from Fairfield, N.B., has been charged on Tuesday with several offences, in connection with an incident last week at a motel in Jacksonville, north of Woodstock.

On May 16, 2019, members of the West District RCMP attempted to make an arrest at a motel on Lockhart Mill Road, as part of an ongoing investigation. The man refused to cooperate with police or to leave the motel room. Police spent many hours trying to negotiate with the man, and he was eventually taken into custody without incident.

READ MORE: 8 people facing 51 charges in Surrey drug trafficking bust, including 2 teens

The suspect identified as Drew Derrah appeared in Woodstock provincial court the day after. He was charged with possession of stolen property in connection with thefts of electronics from Walmart in Woodstock, alleged to have occurred on May 16. He was remanded into custody.

On May 21, the following additional charges were laid against him, in connection with the incident at the motel:

Possession of crystal meth

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Driving while prohibited

Failing to comply with a probation order

Derrah remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on June 4 to enter a plea.