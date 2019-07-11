Calgary police look for man accused of breaking into apartment while residents slept

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is seeking the public’s help in locating a man believed to have broken into a southeast Calgary apartment while the people inside were sleeping.

At around 3 a.m. on July 2, police say an unknown man entered an apartment in the 1300 block of 27 Street S.E., through an open window.

He walked around the apartment momentarily and stole a security camera before fleeing through the same window, according to investigators.

Two residents were inside the apartment at the time and were both asleep. One of the residents woke at around 5 a.m. and saw a notification on his phone from his security camera indicating there had been activity in the kitchen through the night and he contacted police.

No injuries or contact were reported, police said.

CPS was able to identify a suspect through the footage and images captured during the investigation.

Tyler Lee Wapegan, 32, is wanted on warrants of break and enter in relation to this incident as well as for mischief to property for another incident that police say happened in May.

He is described as 5′ 11″ tall, approximately 150 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Wapegan’s whereabouts is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.