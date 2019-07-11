Puggle puppy stolen from Calgary pet store recovered; Boston Terrier still missing

One of two dogs stolen from a northeast Calgary pet store on Saturday has been found safe and found.

The Top Dog Store said on Thursday that its puggle puppy was found hungry but otherwise uninjured in a soft-sided carrier in the parking lot of a southeast motel off Macleod Trail.

The puggle was stolen in an early morning smash and grab, along with a Boston Terrier.

“She is resting and recuperating with our dedicated kennel staff,” an email from The Top Dog Store said.

Owner Robert Church said both of the dogs are microchipped.

The business is hoping the Boston Terrier will also be found, and can reunited with her puggle pal.

Anyone with information on the crime – or the whereabouts of the missing dog – is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.