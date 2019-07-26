2nd puppy stolen from Calgary pet store found abandoned in stolen vehicle

The second of two puppies that were stolen from a Calgary pet store earlier this month has been found by Calgary police officers.

According to the Calgary Police Service, patrol officers found an unoccupied, stolen vehicle in the community of Royal Oak at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

When they investigated further, they found the stolen Boston Terrier puppy inside the vehicle, apparently abandoned.

CPS said the dog was in a bit of distress and was taken to a vet to be checked out. As of Friday, she was doing well and headed back to the pet store from which she was taken.

The other puppy stolen from The Top Dog Store, a puggle, was found safe and sound in a soft-sided carrier in the parking lot of a motel off Macleod Trail less than a week after it was stolen.

The Top Dog Store said in a statement that the Boston Terrier, who was nicknamed Lucy, would likely be brought back to the store within 24 hours.

“The discovery of Lucy in the vehicle very likely saved her from overheating in the car, and she was taken for treatment to the Care Veterinary Emergency Center,” the store said.

Calgary police said the investigation into the late-night break-in and theft of the dogs is still ongoing and that no suspects have been identified.

“Since the robbery, we have significantly upgraded our security system with state-of-the-art servers and several new exterior cameras, including high definition, low-light cameras in case another late-night low-light low-life situation presents itself in the future,” store owner Robert Church said.

“I’m really hoping we never need to use them.”

WATCH (July 11, 2019) A pet store in northeast Calgary says one of two puppies stolen over the weekend has been found safe and sound. The Top Dog Store released video of the puggle playing with toys.