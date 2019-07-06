2 puppies stolen in northeast Calgary pet store smash and grab

Two puppies were stolen from a northeast Calgary pet store early Saturday morning in a smash and grab, according to the store owner and police.

Robert Church, the owner of The Top Dog Store, said a thief or thieves broke into his business at around 1:30 a.m., smashed a kennel window and stole a Boston terrier and a puggle. The nine-week-old dogs are microchipped, Church added.

“It was really awful because they smashed glass all over the dogs. We’re worried that the dogs maybe got injured or cut and we’re just really worried about their safety and their well-being.

“It’s very upsetting. It’s very emotional, and we feel kind of helpless because those are animals are in our care and we’re responsible for them, and now we don’t know where they are. We don’t know how they’re being looked after.”

Due to what was stolen, it appears the theft was targeted, police said.

Church agreed, saying Boston terriers are rare.

“We think that it was a targeted incident because they went after the only Boston terrier that we have and the Boston terriers are kind of rare and hard to find,” Church said.

Church doesn’t think the theft has any relation to past protests against his business.

“I’ve never dealt with anything like this before,” he said. “This seems just kind of surreal. I’m sad that it happened and disappointed but mostly just concerned for the health of the puppies.”

The forensics team dusted the scene for prints and is working on obtaining CCTV video. The investigation has been forwarded to the break-and-enter detail.

If you have any information about the theft, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.