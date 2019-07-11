N.S. RCMP arrest man in connection with two break-ins

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a young man in connection to two break-ins.

Police say that they received a call about a suspicious man on Brook Street in Fletcher’s Lake, N.S. just before 9 a.m. on July 9.

Halifax District RCMP say the caller reported that a man came to her door and said he needed to use the washroom.

Police say that the caller refused and the man left. The man returned a short time later to try and gain entry into the home.

The caller then contacted the police.

Police say that an officer responded and asked a witness if they had seen a person that matched the description.

The witness informed the officer that they had seen the man in the driveway of another home a short time earlier.

The RCMP officer says they went to the home where the suspect had been seen and saw the man inside.

After yelling at the man that he was under arrest, police say the man attempted to escape.

Police say the man was caught and was allegedly in possession of property from two other homes on the same street.

Declan Robichaud from Cow Bay, N.S. was arrested and faces charges of two counts of break, enter and commit, two counts of break and enter with intent, two counts of theft under $5000 and four counts of possession of stolen property under $5000.

Robichaud is appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 10.